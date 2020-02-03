Firefighters battle house fire

The outside of the home had extensive damage.

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a structure fire Monday.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a home located at 6572 Utica Place in Paradise Hills.

There were no injuries to humans or pets in the fire.

Firefighters believe the blaze started from a dryer outside the home. The outside of the home had extensive damage.

32.673376 -117.046699