Firefighters battle house fire

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a structure fire Monday.
It happened around 9 a.m. at a home located at 6572 Utica Place in Paradise Hills.
There were no injuries to humans or pets in the fire.
Firefighters believe the blaze started from a dryer outside the home. The outside of the home had extensive damage.
SDFD is working a Structure Residential at 6572 Utica Pl. The call was received on 02/03/2020 at 09:02:14 AM and unit(s) arrived at 09:08:15 AM. Updates at: https://t.co/TEbIgRTNXx #FS20018334
— SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) February 3, 2020
