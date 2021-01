CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Firefighters Monday are responding to a third-alarm fire at a commercial building in Chula Vista.

The fire is being reported at an Action Footwear retail store in the 600 block of H Street, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

It is not yet known how the blaze started or if there’s been any injuries or damage.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

Chula Vista units on scene of a third alarm fire at H and Woodlawn. pic.twitter.com/uYgrcacIdz — CVFD (@chulavistaFD) January 26, 2021

