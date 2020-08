SAN DIEGO – San Diego firefighters are working to knock down a fire Friday at a large commercial building.

The fire is being reported at 1291 Morena Blvd, the former site of Cashway Electric Supply. Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 5:45 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept.

Nearly 90 personnel already have been assigned to the fire, the department said.

One person was reportedly inside the building but that person has been accounted for. Crews will be at this incident for 1-2 hours. pic.twitter.com/Ar5yjWlTKt — SDFD (@SDFD) August 22, 2020

