Dozens of snakes, lizards, rats die in East County house fire

EL CAJON, Calif. – A fire broke out at a home in El Cajon Friday morning, killing dozens of snakes, lizards and rats.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Pepper Hill Drive. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire in the garage when they arrived. According to Heartland Fire & Rescue, crews were able to put out the fire in about 30 minutes.

According to the homeowner, his dog started barking after the fire broke out and woke him and his wife up. The couple and their three dogs were able to evacuate safely.

The homeowner said he had about 45 other animals in the garage, including snakes and lizards that may have died in the fire. He and the Humane Society are working together to make sure those animals are taken care of.

