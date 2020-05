SAN DIEGO — Fire crews are trying to put out a house fire in the Mira Mesa area.

The fire was reported at around 2 p.m. in the 10100 block of Embassy Way. When the first crews arrived, the home was already fully engulfed.

There was one person inside the home when the fire broke out, but that person was able to get out before firefighters arrived, according the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Check back for updates on this developing story.