Fire causes heavy smoke in North County restaurant

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A fire ignited in a restaurant, filling the structure with smoke.

It happened at the Rosewood Kitchen on Mission Avenue in downtown Oceanside around 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters with the Oceanside Fire Department arrived on scene within three minutes.

Firefighters said they entered through the front door and made their way to the back of the business. There was little heat in the building, and the fire was quickly contained.

The ignition point of the fire appeared to be at a wall between the kitchen and bar, firefighters added. The blaze was held in check due to a water line connected to an espresso machine. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

SDG&E was also on scene to restore gas and electric to the adjacent businesses.

There were no injuries in the fire.