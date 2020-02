A fire burns along state Route 94 in the Golden Hill area.

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire burned along the freeway in the Golden Hill area Wednesday morning.

Drivers first spotted the flames on state Route 94 near 30th Street around 7 a.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue sent a crew to fight the fire while California Highway Patrol closed down the 30th Street off-ramp, giving firefighters more room to work.

By 7:30 a.m., crews had the flames under control and the 30th Street ramp reopened.