Fire in North County AT&T building shuts down streets, disrupts service

The AT&T building where a fire broke out in Escondido Thursday morning. (Photo: San Diego News Video)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A battery fire broke out in an AT&T building in North County Thursday morning.

A fire alarm went off around 4:45 a.m. inside the building on South Broadway near West 2nd Avenue, according to Escondido Fire Department.

Crews had to use dry chemical fire extinguishers to knock down the flames from a burning battery room, which could not be seen from outside the building. As of 7 a.m., firefighters were still working to fully contain the blaze.

Broadway was closed between 2nd and Grand Avenue and 2nd was closed between Broadway and Orange Street while crews worked.

A spokesperson for EFD said the building was involved with the company’s phone lines and was disrupting landline service for 81,000 customers in the area. The customers affected by the outage actually included the Escondido fire and police departments, which were forced to route their 911 calls to Oceanside.

FOX 5 has reached out to AT&T to learn more.