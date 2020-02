SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire at an auto-wrecking yard in Otay Mesa.

The blaze broke out around 3:15 p.m. at 6481 Datsun Street in Otay Mesa, about one mile west of Brown Field Municipal Airport. Several vehicles were ablaze.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen from the area.

No injuries have been reported, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

(Credit: 911 Video News)