FedEx big rig jackknifes, hits barrier on rainy morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A FedEx semi-truck towing two trailers jackknifed in the rain Monday morning, slamming into a center divider.

The driver was not hurt in the crash, which happened around 4 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near Interstate 8 in the Kensington area. The driver lost control on the wet road and slammed into the barrier, coming to a rest with the truck's trailers blocking two lanes, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash left a large crack in the concrete divider and metal debris scattered across the road. CHP and firefighters blocked traffic and cleared the lanes while the driver moved the big rig to the side of the road. It was too badly damaged to continue its route, CHP said.

The rainy start to the week was the result of a winter storm moving over Southern California. A winter weather advisory for potentially dangerous driving conditions in the mountains was in effect until 4 p.m.