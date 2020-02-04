FBI requests help finding bank robber

Surveillance image from December 5, 2019

SAN DIEGO – A woman is still at large after robbing a local bank. Now the Federal Bureau of Instigation is asking for the help of the public to find her.

On December 5, 2019, around 5:49 pm, a black female entered the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 9232 Miramar Road in San Diego. Investigators said the woman approached a teller and demanded money.

The teller gave the robber cash from the drawer. The woman placed it in a black bag and ran away.

The robber is described as a black female, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build. She was wearing black-framed glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. She also had a white bandage over her right hand and a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.