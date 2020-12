Fauci’s plea ‘Wear a mask’ tops list of 2020 notable quotes

FILE- In this June 23, 2020 file photo, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask as he waits to testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington. Made during a May 21, 2020 interview on CNN, Fauci’s pleas for people to “wear a mask” to slow the spread of the coronavirus, tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP, File)

FILE- In this June 23, 2020 file photo, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask as he waits to testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington. Made during a May 21, 2020 interview on CNN, Fauci’s pleas for people to “wear a mask” to slow the spread of the coronavirus, tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP, File)

Tyshawn, 9, left, and his brother Tyler, 11, right, of Baltimore, hold signs saying “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” as they sit on a concrete barrier near a police line as demonstrators protest along a section of 16th Street that has been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Washington. George Floyd’s plea of “I can’t breathe,” to the officer kneeling on his neck, holds the number two position on the Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE- In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden listens to a question from Madison Moore, at right with microphone, at a campaign event in Hampton, N.H. Moore asked Biden to explain his underperformance in Iowa. After asking Moore if she’d ever been to a caucus, Biden called her “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.” Biden’s comment holds the number nine position on the Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

FILE- In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers talks with the media after an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla. Rivers informed the media that there will be no interviews in the locker room that night as his players dealt with the loss of Kobe Bryant. River’s remark to reporters, “We are all Lakers today,” holds the number 10 position on the Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay, File))

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C. Trump’s Feb. 27, 2020 comment, “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear,” made while referring to the Coronavirus, holds the number three spot on the Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE- In this July 16, 2020 file photo, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. McEnany’s statement, “The science should not stand in the way of this,” made while referring to school openings during the press briefing, holds the number eight position on the Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE- In this April 24, 2020 fie photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. Trump’s statement; “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” made during an April 23, 2020 White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing, holds the number four position on the Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon File)

FILE- In this May 1, 2020 file photo, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during her first press briefing at the White House in Washington. McEnany’ statement made during the briefing, “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” holds the number five spot on the Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE- in the June 2, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden addresses the media in Philadelphia. Biden’s comment, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” made during a May 22, 2020 interview at “The Breakfast Club” holds the number seven spot on the Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” The quote from Ginsburg’s statement dictated to granddaughter in September 2020, holds the number six spot on the Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020.. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A plea from Dr. Anthony Fauci for people to “wear a mask” to slow the spread of the coronavirus tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020.

The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is an annual update to “The Yale Book of Quotations,” which was first published in 2006.

Also on the list is “I can’t breathe,” the plea George Floyd made repeatedly to police officers holding him down on a Minneapolis street corner. Several quotes from the presidential campaign appear including Joe Biden telling a student: “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

Shapiro said he picks quotes that are not necessarily admirable or eloquent, but rather because they are famous or particularly revealing of the spirit of the times.

THE LIST

“Wear a mask.” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN interview, May 21. “I can’t breathe.” — George Floyd, plea to police officer, Minneapolis, May 25. “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” President Donald Trump, referring to the coronavirus in remarks at an African American History Month reception at the White House, Feb. 27. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” — Trump, in remarks at a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing, April 23. “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.” — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, at her first press briefing, May 1. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, statement dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera, September. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” — Joe Biden, in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio program, May 22. “The science should not stand in the way of this.” — McEnany, referring to school reopenings in a news briefing, July 16. “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.” — Biden, in a remark to student at campaign event, Hampton, N.H., Feb. 9. “We are all Lakers today.” — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the death of Kobe Bryant, Orlando, Fla., Jan. 26.