Father, daughter test negative for coronavirus as mother remains in Wuhan

SAN DIEGO -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of coronavirus in San Diego on Monday.

The news came as evacuees from Wuhan, China, remain under quarantine at MCAS Miramar.

A father and daughter from the group were cleared from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. Even so, tragedy struck family members of theirs who remain in China.

"My father-in-law passed away," Frank Wucinski said. "He had finally been admitted to the hospital for a couple of days, and then he passed. My wife called me last night."

The heartbreaking loss felt even worse knowing he couldn't be there for his wife, Liqiong, who is also still in China and recently fell ill.

"She has pneumonia," Wucinski said. "They haven't tested her because they are short on tests. But she has been getting better."

Wucinski told FOX 5 his wife's fever has gone away and her breathing has improved. Despite the positive news, he is still anxious to bring her home.

"I don't know who to ask, I don't know if anybody can help. I just need to get my wife here," Wucinski said.

He has set up a GoFundMe page to raise the money needed to transport his wife back to the U.S.