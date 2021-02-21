‘Fantasy’: Lt. Gov. Kounalakis says Newsom recall effort won’t succeed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis tells Frank Buckley that a recall against the governor will not succeed.

“This really is a Republican fantasy that they’re going to slip a Republican governor into the statehouse,” Kounalakis said. “In the end, the governor will prevail.”

News Now: Virus and recall effort shake up state politics

Kounalakis also talks about issues at the state’s unemployments agency and how California is doing in its vaccine rollout.

““For us to be coordinating something like this, again inventing the wheel, it’s not easy,” Kounalakis told Inside California Politics.