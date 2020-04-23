Family of 6 without a home after garage fire

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – A fire broke out in the garage of a home in Imperial Beach, displacing a family of six, officials said Thursday.

Imperial Beach firefighters responded to the fire around 9:30 a.m. but did not disclose the location of the house. When they arrived, firefighters found the garage was fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke, said Fire Chief John French.

Firefighters had to tear down the garage door to get to the fire. One car and other items in the garage were destroyed, said Chief French. The fire also damaged a car outside of the garage.

The inside of the house was damaged by heat and smoke, and at the time the house if unlivable. Officials said the family reached out to the American Red Cross for assistance.

The Sheriff’s Bomb & Arson squad has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.