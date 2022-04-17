The man described by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office as being an “extremely dangerous and violent criminal” has been recaptured, the office announced Sunday.

Ike Souzer, 18, escaped from electronic monitoring and a halfway house, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

On Sunday, he was captured by a task force comprised of multiple Orange County law enforcement agencies.

Souzer, who previously escaped juvenile hall in 2019, was originally arrested for killing his mother in Garden Grove in 2017, when he was just 13 years old.

Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, 47, was covered in blood by the time a neighbor discovered her outside her home, police said at the time. Her son had stabbed her multiple times in the stomach.

During his initial trial, he escaped juvenile hall and spent a day on the run before being apprehended at a McDonald’s.

Souzer was released to the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange for electronic monitoring and his sentence was due to expire in July 2023.

In addition to killing his mother, he was also sentenced for attacking several corrections officers. At the time of his escape, the DA’s office said Souzer posed a “significant” threat to the community.