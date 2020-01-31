Experts weigh in on 'mysterious light' spotted over San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The streaking light spotted in the sky over San Diego and much of Southern California this week prompted plenty of scientific debate, but experts have settled on a likely explanation.

According to a leading NASA researcher — and other experts weighing in on Twitter — the light was a fireball produced when a meteor entered Earth’s atmosphere.

The American Meteor Society said they received more than 60 reports about the streaking lights over California late Wednesday. FOX 5 received dozens of messages and calls from viewers who spotted the light and wanted to share video or photos. Others simply wanted to know, “What the heck was that?”

Space debris re-entry caught on AllSky6 camera over SoCal last night – more info here: https://t.co/DFLp4Yconc pic.twitter.com/ulZZQJNjyR — AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) January 30, 2020

Initially, the experts at AMS thought the streaking light was simply “space junk” — debris re-entering the atmosphere and burning up at slow speed:

But Dr. Marco Langbroek, a satellite tracker and “asteroid discoverer” who consults with the European Space Situational Awareness Programme, disagreed with that assessment. In an in-depth Twitter thread, he estimated the fireball was moving fast enough to be a chunk of meteoroid:

A fireball over California on 30 Jan 12:30 UT (22:30 PST) is deemed a "#spacedebris reentry" by @amsmeteors: https://t.co/mtdWvpmjQo I do not agree with this assesment. A consolidated thread on why I think this likely *isn't* a reentry: — Dr Marco Langbroek (@Marco_Langbroek) January 30, 2020

You can visit his Twitter feed if you’d like to see the entire thread … it’s 13 messages long. Langbroek’s conclusion: “In my opinion, all the evidence points to a slow, fragmenting meteoritic fireball, rather than space debris.”

Credit to the researchers at AMS, who weren’t too proud to re-evaluate their own analysis once they were presented with more information. They cited Langbroek and William J. Cooke, a lead researcher at the NASA Meteoroid Environments Office, in an updated post stating, “the fireball was indeed produced by a meteoroid.”

As a reminder — NASA defines a meteoroid as a “space rock” ranging in size from “dust grains to small asteroids.” A meteoroid becomes a meteor, or a “shooting star” when it enters Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and it burns up.

That is what happened Wednesday night — at least, we think. And so it goes, in scientific discoveries small and large.