Don’t expect relief from the scorching heat any time soon.

The National Weather Service has extended an Excessive Heat Warning until Friday evening as a “heat dome” continues to deliver oppressively hot temperatures to Southern California.

The warning extends to the greater Los Angeles area including downtown L.A., Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, and Lakewood, in addition to the mountain valleys, desert areas and the Inland Empire.

Not surprisingly, California power grid managers have extended a Flex Alert to a 7th straight day, asking residents to voluntarily conserve energy, particularly during peak use hours from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is an extraordinary heat event we are experiencing, and the efforts by consumers to lean in and reduce their energy use after 4 p.m. are absolutely essential,” said Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the California Independent System Operator.

So far, Southern California has managed to avoid rolling blackouts during the heat wave which Mainzer credits to businesses, utilities, and residents doing their part.

“Over the last several days we have seen a positive impact on lowering demand because of everyone’s help, but now we need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify,” Mainzer said.

In August 2020, rolling blackouts impacting roughly 800,000 homes and businesses lasted anywhere from 15 minutes to about 2 ½ hours – marking the first time outages were ordered in California due to insufficient supplies in nearly 20 years, according to California ISO.