SAN DIEGO — Down in Tijuana, migrant shelters are seeing an influx of refugees hoping to seek asylum in the United States before Title 42 comes to an end.

Thousands are currently still waiting on the other side of the border — many of whom are fleeing violence and political corruption in their home countries, according to Pastor Albert Rivera, founder of the non-profit shelter, Agape Mision Mundial.

In the final days of Title 42, shelters like Agape that help refugees obtain asylum in the U.S. have seen a significant uptick in people looking for their services.

“There’s been an increase of about 400% of more immigrants coming,” said Rivera told FOX 5.

Agape is currently focused on receiving families and single mothers. Many of them at the shelter, according to Rivera, are attempting to escape violence from states in Mexico or are fleeing the cartel’s control over police.

“We have a lot of kids that they killed their dad or their dad is missing — the dad got kidnapped,” Rivera said, “so they come a little bit traumatized. We have had minors here … (that) they come raped, the young ladies 14 and 15 years old, and even had the babies here in our shelter out of the rapists.”

“It’s just a mess you been hearing so many things,” he continued.

Rivera said there has been a lot of confusion over the end of Title 42, which is set to expire Thursday at 8:59 p.m. along the West Coast. The policy comes from a 1944 public health law that allows certain curbs on migration in the name of public health.

The Trump Administration activated the authority during the pandemic to expel certain migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hundreds of refugees have arrived at the border south of San Diego in anticipation of Title 42’s end, with many, according to Rivera, under the impression that gaining asylum is easier than normal under the policy.

“The problem is there is not that direct communication from the United States telling the immigrants what the procedure is,” Rivera said.

The procedure is through an online application on the CBP ONE mobile app. Migrants looking to obtain asylum are supposed to apply and schedule an appointment for processing through the app before arriving at a port of entry.

Rivera is helping people navigate the app, as well as collect evidence to demonstrate the need for asylum to the court that hears their case.

“I believe the U.S. could help out and just say to immigrants if that’s going to be the procedure through CBP One,” Rivera said, “tell them please don’t come to the border — you need to get online, get an appointment. That’s how you should do it.”

Pastor Rivera says he sees the ending of Title 42, as a beginning for migrants.

“Right now … my expectation for the next three weeks, it’s going to be a lit bit of chaos, down at the border,” Rivera said.

He also said there are improvements to be made on Mexico’s side, relating to the processing of U.S. asylum-seekers. Rivera explained to FOX 5 that Mexico’s economy relies heavily on people being sent back to the country, creating little political benefit to address the problem.