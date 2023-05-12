SAN DIEGO — A day after Title 42 and there is little change in the numbers at the border fence just west of the San Ysidro border fence.

Dozens of people who are traveling with their family members, especially with children, have been processed, but more arrive to fill in where people have left. The numbers at the fence remain roughly around 450 people.

Border agents pass by every hour or so checking in, but there is very little government help.

Volunteers have assembled medicine, clothes, snacks, water and diapers to ease the desperation on the inside of what could be considered an outdoor detention center.

The donations are piling up, but so are needs of the migrants coming in from all over the world.

Dozens of different languages can be heard and translation apps are assisting people with broken critical communication.

The immigration path forward is still very tenuous, but these migrants still hold some optimism for the possibility for the U.S. to be a place they will someday call home.