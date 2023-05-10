SAN DIEGO — The clock is running out for Title 42, a pandemic-era health order limiting foreign entry into the U.S.

Now looming: a surge of migrants at the southern border who have their sights set on seeking asylum.

FOX 5 peered through the sturdy pillars of the border wall on Wednesday, about 4 miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, to get a closer look at the conditions these migrants are facing.

The consensus heard from families at border: fear and uncertainty as what comes next remains undetermined.

One family — a husband, wife and their one-year-old son — traveled all the way from West Africa’s Republic of Guinea. As they sat at the edge of the U.S., the father told FOX’s Elizabeth Alvarez that their long journey has led to illness.

“My child is really sick,” Mamadou Yaya said. “I’m on the border to the United States. I came here to seek help. I don’t want to lose him here.”

The worried parent told FOX 5 that his son is lethargic, feverish and will not eat or drink anything.

“I came here to let him have a good life, the American life, the American dream, you know,” said Yaya. “I don’t want him to live the life that I have lived.”

The family is just three of many migrants posted up in an “asylum-seeking waiting room” at the foothold of the U.S.

At one point Wednesday morning, FOX saw an upward of 200 migrants gathered with just the clothes on their backs and bags they were able to carry. Border Patrol was seen distributing water to the thirsty crowd.

Migrants who have been waiting for several days tell FOX 5 that Border Patrol comes to provide a snack once a day. Each migrant is given one bottled water and one Nutrigrain bar. They say the only other food they’ve been getting comes from the humanitarian aid volunteers who show up on the U.S. side of the border.

“They are telling us to have patience and that they are doing everything they can to move us out of here,” said Columbian migrant Michael Mosquera in reference to Border Patrol. “Some people have been moved to other areas and we are just waiting to see what happens.”

Some are now concerned that what’s happening at the U.S.-Mexico border is no longer an immigration or political issue, but rather a challenging humanitarian crisis.

The Biden administration has said women and children would be given priority in getting processed once Title 42 expires.

Families, including the parents of the sick boy, hope that is still the case.