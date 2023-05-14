SAN DIEGO — Days after the end of Title 42, a campsite along the U.S.-Mexico border near San Ysidro appears to be completely cleared of migrants.

The campsite was situated in between the two San Diego-area border walls on U.S. soil — referred to as the “enforcement zone.” Hundreds of asylum seekers gathered in the area to await processing by Customs and Border Protection officials.

Many of these individuals, including women and children, told FOX 5 leading up to the expiration of Title 42 that they had been waiting there for days to be picked up by Border Patrol agents.

Some said they had little access to food, water or supplies to keep warm with low night-time desert temperatures.

“We were in bad position the first night we were here,” one migrant said to FOX 5 through the border wall. “We crossed the border by waterway, all of our items were wet. We didn’t have any clothes that night, now its a little bit ok for us — we are surviving.”

Charities and other volunteers stepped up to provide some much-needed resources to migrants staying in the San Ysidro enforcement zone.

On Friday, the number of people at the fence was around 450, spanning countries in Africa, Central and South America.

As of Sunday night, the campsite appeared to be completely cleared, with many of these supplies — including tents, tarps and silver foil blankets — left behind.

FOX 5 reached out to CBP for more information about when the migrants were cleared from the enforcement zone, how many were remaining at the time and whether they were taken by officials for processing.

Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that allowed certain migrants to be expelled at the border to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, expired Thursday night at 9 p.m. along the West Coast. The previous immigration policy, Title 8, resumed effect immediately after.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.