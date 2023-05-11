SAN DIEGO — As thousands of migrants are anticipated to cross the Southern Border nationwide now that Title 42 has expired, a local service provider, Catholic Charities, is doing everything it can to be prepared.

“Hopefully we are not going to have a surge, but we have hired staff just to make sure that in case there’s a surge we have the full capacity of staffing,” the non-profit’s CEO Vino Pajanor told FOX 5.

Between its three locations — one in San Diego and two in Imperial County — Catholic Charities can house about 1,500 people each day.

The charity has partnered with the government for the last two years to temporarily house migrants once they’re released from the border. Jewish Family Services, another local service provider, is doing the same.

On Thursday afternoon, migrants were seen being dropped off at a hotel Mission Valley before being bussed to area shelters.

Pajanor says it’s a common misconception that the people they’re helping may be undocumented. Most, he says, are fully documented and processed by federal authorities at the border.

“The federal government … they are the ones who are dropping them off at our location,” Pajanor explained. “We are ensuring they are given humanitarian care, because if we don’t do that, they would end up on the streets of San Diego or Imperial County.”

Over the last two years, Catholic Charities in the San Diego region have seen more than 200,000 migrants come through the shelter from more than 120 countries.

The migrants are given things to meet basic needs like food and water, as well as medical care.

The charities are efficient at working with the migrants to get them to their final destinations. According to Pajanor, the average stay at the shelter ranges from less than a day to two days.

On any given day, Catholic Charities says it can see anywhere from 300 all the way to 1,000 people dropped off.