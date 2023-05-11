SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of migrants are awaiting the end of Title 42 at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro.

They are currently gathering on U.S. Soil, waiting to be taken into custody by Customer and Border Protection officials. Some people have been here for several days with little food, warmth and water.

Since then, Good Samaritans have been helping provide aid to the asylum-seekers.

“Caldo de pollo, chicken soup with rice, so we are just serving it up, getting it ready,” one San Diego resident, Daisie Lozano, told FOX 5.

She said she saw the humanitarian crisis on the news and wanted to help. She posted on Nextdoor, asking for donations to bring, and made a warm lunch for the migrants.

“My hope is that it brings a tiny bit of home,” Lozano said. “I know it’s not a lot, but some warmth in their heart to know that we care about them.”

Volunteer groups are the current lifeline for asylum-seekers stranded in what is called “enforcement zone” between the two San Diego-area border walls, as they wait to get picked up by Border Patrol agents.

“All of my family — (their lives were) in danger, so I had to get out and come to America,” one migrant told our FOX 5 through the border wall Thursday, ahead of Title 42’s expiration.

“We were in bad position the first night we were here,” they continued. “We crossed the border by waterway, all of our items were wet. We didn’t have any clothes that night, now its a little bit ok for us — we are surviving.”

Every migrant has a different story of how they got to the border wall south of San Diego, and why they are choosing to seek asylum in the U.S.

“As a father, I want their future to be bright. In Afghanistan, their future is not bright anymore,” the migrant said, referencing his 6 year old daughter and 7 year old son. FOX 5 spoke to them as they were asking humanitarian groups for toilet paper and snacks for the kids.

The father said prior to the collapse of his hometown in Afghanistan, he was working for the Afghanistan Office of the President. He said he had worked with U.S. troops in the past and was surprised when he got to the U.S.

“I was thinking that when I reached America it will be a warm welcome for me, because I worked close to American troops in Afghanistan,” he said, “so unfortunately it was not true.”