SAN DIEGO — Congressional leaders are now stepping in to address the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Now, three U.S. representatives are demanding more answers from Border Patrol.

Hungry, cold and begging for blankets, hundreds of migrants say they’ve been waiting between the two border walls for days.

“I think having hundreds of people sit in rows like this is inhumane,” said volunteer Thomas Jefferson Kline, who has been giving migrants food and supplies. “I don’t know what I would do if I were Border Patrol, but it looks like just a prison.”

U.S. Representatives Juan Vargas, Robert Garcia and Delia Ramirez sent a letter to Border Patrol saying in part:

“As U.S. Members of Congress, we are appalled by the mistreatment of any individuals seeking asylum. No one can be subjected to ill-treatment and held in life-threatening conditions.”

The representatives pointed out Border Patrol guidelines migrants shouldn’t be held in custody for more than 72 hours, should receive regular meals and have access to restrooms and essential hygiene items.

“I think it’s great that Congressman Vargas and some of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus have issued that letter,” said Robert Vivar, a volunteer with Border Church.

A portable toilet has been set up for the migrants and agents have given them wristbands. In the past, Border Patrol released a statement saying in part:

“Border Patrol Agents leverage all available resources to apprehend, transport, screen, and process migrants who are smuggled into the United States by human smugglers as expeditiously as possible.”

“I don’t want to tell them how to do their jobs but this looks inhumane to me and it makes my heart bleed to see what’s going on here,” Kline said.

FOX 5 reached out to Border Patrol for comment on the letter and is waiting to hear back.