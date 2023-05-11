SAN DEIGO — The conditions are becoming more unbearable for many migrants are waiting for Title 42 to expire. There are still hundreds of people waiting behind the southern border wall and many of them are families.

People are sitting in groups according to the color wristband that they were given by U.S. Border Patrol. The color is supposed to help to determine what day they arrived and the order that they will be processed.

A sense of desperation is growing as the conditions are becoming more difficult. Night after night, migrants are having to sleep wrapped in blankets on the dirt and in the cold.

You can hear children constantly crying during the day.

There is only one porta potty for the hundreds who are there waiting.

“Have you ever seen anything like this?” asked migrant advocate Pedro Rios, the program director of the American Friends Service Committee. “I have not ever seen anything like this in our region. It’s something that we should not tolerate. We cannot tolerate human beings being treated this way.”

Border Patrol agents are providing a snack once a day: one bottled water and a Nutri-Grain bar. Other than that, the food that migrants are getting comes from humanitarian aid and volunteers who show up daily.