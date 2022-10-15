ENCINITAS, Calif. — Crime in the city of Encinitas has fallen 11% since 2016, according to SANDAG’s Mid-Year Crime Report.

The data, which compiles data from the FBI and other official sources, shows violent crimes fell by 13% and property crime decreased by 4% year-over-year. The reduction in crime comes as a win for Mayor Catherine Blakespear, who recently praised the numbers.

On Friday, the Mayor attributed the drop in crime to what she described as “commonsense policies,” including the city’s safe firearm storage ordinance and adequate funding for first responders.

“I’m grateful to our city’s first responders for their diligent and courageous work to keep our city safe,” Blakespear said. “Encinitas is the safest coastal city in San Diego County for good reason, because we have professional public safety officials and dedicated city leaders who take it seriously. Whether it’s increasing our budget for patrols around the business district or cracking down on catalytic converter theft, our city has been responsive to the needs of its citizens. The results speak for themselves; crime is down by double digits.”

Blakespear was sworn-in as Encinitas’ mayor in 2016. She is currently running for state Senate.