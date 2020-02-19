Elementary school placed on brief lockdown as police track domestic violence suspect

Chollas-Mead Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning as officers searched for a man they believed might have been armed near a Chollas View intersection.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Chollas-Mead Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning as officers searched for a man they believed might have been armed near a Chollas View intersection.

Dispatchers received a call around 9:30 a.m. from a person who reported that a man was armed with a gun near the intersection of 45th and Market streets, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Officers responded to the scene and took one armed man — who was wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident last week — into custody, according to Lt. David Bautista.

Another man, who police said might also have been armed, fled the scene on foot, Martinez said.

Chollas-Mead Elementary was placed on lockdown as officers searched the area for the second man. The lockdown was lifted by 10:55 a.m.

INFO: Chollas Mead Elementary was placed on lockdown due to SDPD activity near the school (not on campus). The lockdown has now been lifted. — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) February 19, 2020

As of 11:20 a.m., police had not yet located the man who ran from the scene on foot.

Lockdown lifted at Chollas Mead Elem. Officers were in the area serving a warrant on 2 suspects. The men ran off & one was armed with a gun. As a precaution, the school went into lockdown while police search the area. 1 of the suspects has been captured and the gun recovered￼. pic.twitter.com/6uL6CA9UBk — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 19, 2020