Elementary school placed on brief lockdown as police track domestic violence suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Chollas-Mead Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning as officers searched for a man they believed might have been armed near a Chollas View intersection.
Dispatchers received a call around 9:30 a.m. from a person who reported that a man was armed with a gun near the intersection of 45th and Market streets, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.
Officers responded to the scene and took one armed man — who was wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident last week — into custody, according to Lt. David Bautista.
Another man, who police said might also have been armed, fled the scene on foot, Martinez said.
Chollas-Mead Elementary was placed on lockdown as officers searched the area for the second man. The lockdown was lifted by 10:55 a.m.
As of 11:20 a.m., police had not yet located the man who ran from the scene on foot.