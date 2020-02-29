Electric scooter ban on boardwalks starts Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The City of San Diego is letting everyone know that a new ban will be taking effect Saturday.

Electric scooters and other motorized devices will no longer be allowed to operate on San Diego boardwalks.

City leaders voted to approve the ban in December.

On Friday, crews were working to put up a total of 140 signs notifying people of the ban at 70 different locations.

The law prohibits the use of motorized devices along the Mission Beach and Pacific Beach boardwalk, the La Jolla Shores boardwalk and Mission Bay Park Bayside Walk.

Officials said there will be a 30-day grace period before authorities begin issuing warnings or citations.