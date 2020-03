People ride past a beachside voting center during the presidential primary in El Segundo, California on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020 – Fourteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — The polls have closed in California and the first election results are being reported.

Get results on all of the races and measures affecting San Diego County at fox5sandiego.com.