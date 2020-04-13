Easter Bunny visits families in Bay Park

SAN DIEGO – Even a worldwide pandemic couldn’t keep the Easter Bunny from making a special appearance on Sunday.

Families in Bay Park got to sit outside their homes and wave at the Easter Bunny as he rode through the area, spreading some Easter cheer.

“I think it’s awesome,” one mother said. “We have the best neighborhood in San Diego.”

Neighbors said the appearance was organized by a group who usually puts on a big Easter egg hunt. But this year Easter looked different for everybody.

“With young kids it’s difficult,” another mother confided. “We have to get creative but it’s special to have them home and be able to spend this time together.”

For many, the non-conventional festivities brought a new appreciation for their community and a deeper appreciation for what Easter is all about.

“I mean, Easter is in your heart,” one woman said. “A friend of mine sent a little meme that said ‘It doesn’t matter that the churches are empty, the tomb was empty too.’ Right? It’s all in here and that’s where it matters.”