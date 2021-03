SAN DIEGO — A small earthquake was felt in San Diego County mountain communities late Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey listed the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 3.1, about ten miles east of Julian in the area of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park’s Granite Mountain. It struck just before 11:30 a.m., according to the agency.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Check back for updates on this developing story.