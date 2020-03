SAN DIEGO — A small earthquake rattled East County Thursday morning.

The quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 2.7, struck just northwest of Lakeside around 7:15 a.m., according to U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents in surrounding communities including Santee and Poway may have felt the light shaking, USGS said. There were no reports of damage.

On Wednesday, Utah recorded its most significant temblor since 1992, a 5.7.