Small earthquake felt around San Diego

A map shows the location of a small earthquake that struck offshore of San Diego in the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 5. (Photo: USGS)

SAN DIEGO — Residents around San Diego County who thought they felt some light shaking Saturday morning weren’t imagining things: a magnitude 3.2 earthquake broke beneath the sea.

The quake was recorded around 5:50 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and was located right off the coast of San Diego.

“It looks like the quake happened on the Descanso fault, which slips into the Rose-Canyon system, which goes into downtown San Diego,” San Diego State University seismologist Tom Rockwell told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “But this quake was only 3.2. It was not big.”

The newspaper reported that shaking was felt most sharply in the city of San Diego, but residents also said they felt the temblor in communities including Lakeside, Poway, Bonita, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Fallbrook.