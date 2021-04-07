Series of small quakes rattle Imperial County

A series of four earthquakes rattled the area Wednesday in the Imperial County community of Holtville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The largest of them was a magnitude 3.7 earthquake that was recorded at 8:52 p.m. about 4 miles southwest of Holtville and near El Centro, Calif. (USGS)

A series of four earthquakes rattled the area Wednesday in the Imperial County community of Holtville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The largest of them was a magnitude 3.7 earthquake that was recorded at 8:52 p.m. about 4 miles southwest of Holtville and near El Centro. It occurred at a depth of about 10 miles, according to the USGS.

Another 3.4 magnitude quake was reported about a half hour earlier in roughly the same area, a USGS map shows.

The others were a 3.0 magnitude quake that hit at 7:08 p.m. and 2.7 magnitude one which was recorded just before 9 p.m. All four quakes generated weak or light shaking.

No damage has been reported.