SAN DIEGO — A pair of earthquakes shook the rural East County area Tuesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Around 8:11 p.m., the first quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5, occurred east of Ocotillo at a depth of about 4.3 miles, according to USGS.

Another quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7, also struck east of Ocotillo around 8:30 p.m. at a depth of 5.3 miles, per USGS.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

The two earthquakes come after a series of earthquakes that occurred last week in rural East County.

