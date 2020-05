SAN DIEGO — Light shaking could be felt in parts of East County overnight after an earthquake struck in neighboring Imperial County.

The 3.9-magnitude quake struck around 1:30 a.m. near the city of Brawley, not far from the Salton Sea.

Shaking was reported as far west as El Cajon and even Chula Vista, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials did not report any damage or injuries.