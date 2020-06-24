Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes remote central California

RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 has struck a remote area of central California.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday and was centered in the Owens Valley region below the eastern flank of the Sierra Nevada.

In his Wednesday remarks on COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom made mention of the quake in that “Mother Nature made sure we were reminded of her fury.”

“Almost a year ago in two weeks, we had a major earthquake in the state of California — Ridgecrest,” Newsom said. “Just about 20 minutes ago, we experienced another trembler — just 5.8 on the Richter scale — but enough to remind all of us of our responsibilities as Californians, our vulnerabilities as Californians as it relates to the issue of earthquakes.”

