Magnitude 5.7 quake hits southwestern Mexico

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Friday night in southwestern Mexico.

The quake was recorded just after 8 p.m. about 4 miles north of the city of Marquelia which is to the east of Acapulco, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

It occurred at a depth of roughly 17.5 miles, per USGS.

The jolt was considered moderate and did not appear to cause any significant damage.

A small earthquake was felt in San Diego County mountain communities late Friday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey listed the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 3.1, about ten miles east of Julian in the area of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park’s Granite Mountain.

It struck just before 11:30 a.m., according to the agency.