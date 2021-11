BAJA CALIFORNIA – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 struck the Mexican state of Baja California on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reported

The quake was reported nearly 60 miles west of La Libertad, Mexico in the Gulf of California. It occurred at a depth of more than 6 miles, according to USGS.

It is unclear if the quake had any impact on residents. No damage thus far has been reported.