Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes SoCal, epicenter near Carson

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake that hit in Carson on Sept. 17, 2021, is seen in a map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Carson and the surrounding area at 7:58 p.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was located in Carson city limits, near Dolores Street Elementary School.

As of about 8:30 p.m., the city of Carson received no reports of earthquake-caused damage.

Currently no reported damage in the City of Carson after M4.4 earthquake. Normal safety flaring is occurring at the refinery with no danger to the public. Assessments are continuing. #CarsonEarthquake — Ready Carson (@ReadyCarson) September 18, 2021

That assessment was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Hundreds of reactions poured in after news of the quake was posted to KTLA’s Facebook page, with one user calling the temblor “a scary one.”

“I literally heard it coming,” they wrote. “The house was rumbling for a good 10 seconds.”

Another user doubted that even preliminary magnitude of 4.4 was high enough, adding that they believe the quake “Was way bigger than that.”

The moment magnitude is 4.3. The focal mechanism shows a strike-slip at 15 km depth. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 18, 2021

