The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California.

A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs and at a depth of about 2 km.

Though the epicenter was located in a relatively unpopulated area, shaking was reported in Los Angeles and San Diego, as well as near Twentynine Palms and Santa Clarita.