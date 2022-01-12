Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes north of San Diego County

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 was felt in parts of southern California Wednesday night, Jan. 12, 2022. (USGS)

ANZA, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 was felt in parts of Southern California Wednesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at 7:19 p.m. near Anza in Riverside County. It was originally reported as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake, but was quickly adjusted to 3.9.

You're not imagining things. 4.2 earthquake near Anza (Riverside County) at 7:19 PM. We felt a quick lil jolt at the office. If you felt it and want to help our fellow scientists at @USGS_Quakes you can report it here: https://t.co/PLu6UUBCLv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 13, 2022

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was also reported just a few minutes later in the Anza area near the first one.

Residents in the San Diego area reported feeling the shaking in various parts of the county.