OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oceanside early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck shortly after 1 a.m. roughly 37.5 miles southwest of the Oceanside coast, 27.8 miles away from San Clemente Island at a depth of 3.7 miles.

According to the USGS Shake Map, the earthquake was able to be felt from Tijuana in the south to Long Beach in the north, with reports of shaking throughout San Diego County.

Within an hour of the initial earthquake, a pair of smaller quakes, with a magnitude of 1.5 and 1.6, were reported in the nearby area in the Pacific Ocean.

The National Weather Service also said that no tsunami warnings or advisories were expected due to the earthquake.

There were no reports of damages or injuries as of 7 a.m. Tuesday related to the earthquake.