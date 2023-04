A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded near Ocotillo Wells on April 27, 2023. (USGS)

SAN DIEGO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 was recorded Thursday about 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck just after 4:10 p.m., according to the agency. It occurred at a depth of about 5.7 miles near the rural East County area.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.