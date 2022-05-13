SAN DIEGO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 shook parts of San Diego County Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck a little over a mile southeast of the Palomar Observatory just after 6:30 a.m. The observatory is located on Palomar Mountain northeast of Escondido.

The USGS “Did You Feel It?” map monitors reports of shaking from around the region after each recorded earthquake. On Friday’s map, residents reported “weak” and “light” shaking in the areas nearest the quake, including Valley Center, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Poway.

Southern Riverside County residents also reported feeling the quake.

At the reported intensity of shaking, and based on what’s typically expected for a quake of that magnitude, experts did not anticipate any notable damage from the temblor.

The earthquake struck at a depth of just under 5 miles, according to USGS.

Other recent local quakes include a 3.6-magnitude near Julian on Monday, May 9 and a series of small earthquakes in Imperial County on Tuesday, April 19.

On April 15, a “non-earthquake event” triggered a false report of a quake off the coast of Catalina Island. No public alerts were issued, USGS said, because the false alarm did not reach the early warning system’s threshold of a magnitude 4.5. Officials said they were investigating what triggered their system and would learn from the mistake.

The USGS Earthquake Hazards Program is part of the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program, established by Congress in 1977. “The USGS and its partners monitor and report earthquakes, assess earthquake impacts and hazards, and perform research into the causes and effects of earthquakes,” the agency’s website reads.