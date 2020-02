SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 rattled northern Los Angeles County Friday morning.

The earthquake struck in the Castaic area, north of Santa Clarita, around 5:45 a.m. Shaking could be felt in the immediate area, with callers telling KTLA they felt a “quick, sharp jolt,” but there were no reports of damage.

The quake was initially reported as a 3.8 by the U.S. Geological Survey, but later downgraded.