Earthquake rattles in LA County

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 rattled parts of Southern California Wednesday morning, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake, centered near the unincorporated View Park-Windsor Hills area, near Inglewood, struck at 12:03 a.m. at a depth of just over 7 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was initially reported as a magnitude 3.8 by the USGS.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted about 12:25 a.m., “Our Los Angeles Fire Department has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor.”

The LAFD’s citywide survey to assess for any possible damaged revealed “no earthquake-related damage found,” according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.

The quake was felt at Los Angeles International Airport, but there were no reports of damage or injuries. A check of airport facilities was underway, but operations were not impacted, an airport official said.