Earthquake in LA rattles SoCal

The location of an earthquake that struck Sunday morning Oct. 24. (Photo: USGS)

LOS ANGELES — An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.6 shook parts of Southern California Sunday morning.

The quake struck in the community of Maywood in Los Angeles County around 7 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s map of where people felt the shaking was focused primarily in L.A.-area neighborhoods, though there were reports of shaking as far south as Huntington Beach and Lake Forest, and a few scattered reports of light tremors near Oceanside and Ramona.

The quake was initially reported as a 3.9, but later adjusted downward.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a noted expert on quakes in Southern California, tweeted about the temblor. She explained that its depth may have dampened the experience of shaking.

Preliminary M3.9 near Maywood, deep under the Los Angeles basin. Depth is 17 km which puts it near the bottom of the seismogenic layer — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 24, 2021

“What you feel in a small earthquake like this morning depends on how close you are to it. Because it is 10 miles down, everyone is at least 10 miles from it,” she explained. “The closer you are, the sharper the motion.”

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.