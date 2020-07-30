Earthquake, aftershock shake LA area

A USGS map shows the epicenter of a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley on Thursday, July 30.

LOS ANGELES — An earthquake and at least one aftershock shook Los Angeles early Thursday morning, waking some residents of California’s largest city.

The quake struck near Pacoima in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley around 4:30 a.m., with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In the following half-hour, USGS recorded aftershocks with magnitudes of 3.3 and 2.4.

Shaking was felt as far away as Lake Forest in Orange County, KTLA reports. Residents from Hollywood to Venice Beach, Rancho Cucamonga and Santa Clarita also reported feeling the earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Did you feel the earthquake? You could report what you felt to USGS.

